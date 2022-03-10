Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.