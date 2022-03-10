WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 15,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,289. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

