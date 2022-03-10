William Blair Weighs in on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.45. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

