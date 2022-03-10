Wind River Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wind River Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.3% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $213.00. 99,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

