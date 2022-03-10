Wind River Trust Co Sells 8,996 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.0% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.53. 129,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,904. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

