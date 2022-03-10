Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.61

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.61 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,036 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.61.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.