Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

