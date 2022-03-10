WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00336757 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.