WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 28,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $773.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

