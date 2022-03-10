WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

MAPS stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 693,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.