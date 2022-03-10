WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in WNS by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in WNS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 75.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 81,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,817. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

WNS Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.