Woodward’s (WWD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

