Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.97

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as high as $34.05. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 16,506 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
