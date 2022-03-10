Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $303,241.21 and approximately $28.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00011793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

