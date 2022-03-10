WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. WRIT Media Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 95,574 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

WRIT Media Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRIT)

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.