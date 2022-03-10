Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 548 ($7.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.66. The company has a market cap of £111.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 615 ($8.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

