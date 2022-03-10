X-CASH Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $101,374.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001311 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 139.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

