X World Games One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.77 Million (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X World Games has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.
X World Games Coin Profile
Buying and Selling X World Games
