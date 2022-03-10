X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

