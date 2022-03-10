X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
