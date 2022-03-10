XcelToken Plus One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,878.00 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market cap of $466,771.76 and $5,878.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00103384 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,999,840,391 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

XcelToken Plus Coin Trading

