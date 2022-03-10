Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells $34,728.00 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 84.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

