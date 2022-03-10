Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert Sells 789 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $22,809.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $13,489.41.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,204. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

