Xencor (XNCR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/17/2022 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

2/11/2022 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $264,236 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,587,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after acquiring an additional 191,467 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

