Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 159.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xerox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

