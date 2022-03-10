Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Xerox worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Xerox by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

