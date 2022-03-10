Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.