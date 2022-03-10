XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.74

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.74 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,993,584 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of £67.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.