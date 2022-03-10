Xometry (XMTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96. Xometry has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xometry by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xometry by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

