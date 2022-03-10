XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 8.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 116,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,729,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,674,504 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

