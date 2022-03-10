Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 12.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) rose 12.4% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 3,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

