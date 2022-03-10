Xuez Hits One Day Volume of $63,608.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Xuez has a market cap of $57,554.13 and approximately $63,608.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,246,032 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,599 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

