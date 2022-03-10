Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $2.57 million and $16,831.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002853 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,343,431 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

