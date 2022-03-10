Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $425.00

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 418.55 ($5.48), with a volume of 1945623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.98).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YCA. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

