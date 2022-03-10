YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

YETI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,345. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in YETI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

