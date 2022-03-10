YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $442.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.80 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

