YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,160 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

