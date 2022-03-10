YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VTI opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

