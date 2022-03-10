YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.