YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

