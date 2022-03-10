YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 715.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

