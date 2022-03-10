YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,842 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

