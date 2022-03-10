YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

