YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,780 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85.

