YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,620 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 462,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

