YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

