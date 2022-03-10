YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 648.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 939.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

