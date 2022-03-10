YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 41,503 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,503 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

