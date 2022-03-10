Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $451,070.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $451,070.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

