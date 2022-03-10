Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 13,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

