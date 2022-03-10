Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 13,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
