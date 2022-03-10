YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,916.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover YPF Sociedad Anónima.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 135,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

